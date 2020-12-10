Huntsville police charge 2 men accused of vehicle break-ins throughout Alabama

A Huntsville police investigation uncovered two men accused of breaking into vehicles across the state.

According to the police department, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 23-year-old Ro’daryus Mitchell and 18-year-old Jae’ Vontea on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Mitchell is charged with 10 counts of unlawful breaking and entering to a vehicle, and Jae’ Vontea is charged with 5 counts of unlawful breaking and entering to a vehicle.

The police department says there were 72 vehicle break-ins at Huntsville hotels from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3. Local law enforcement then sent out a statewide alert requesting information from other agencies who may have had similar incidents.

Huntsville police discovered similar burglaries in Cullman, Madison and Oxford. Investigators were then able to identify the suspects, conduct search warrants and recover stolen property, which included firearms.

Mitchell and Jae’ Vontea will be extradited to Huntsville upon release in Tuscaloosa. Huntsville police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed.