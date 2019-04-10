Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Huntsville police catch debit card fraud suspect

The Huntsville Police Department reports it caught a debit card fraud suspect early Wednesday morning.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 7:52 AM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 7:52 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department reports it caught a debit card fraud suspect early Wednesday morning.

Police say they got a call from a victim saying someone was attempting to use their card. Police then caught the suspect, whose identity they have not released, trying to leave Walmart at 3031 Memorial Parkway.

Additional details have not yet been released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events