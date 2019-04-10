Huntsville police catch debit card fraud suspect

The Huntsville Police Department reports it caught a debit card fraud suspect early Wednesday morning.
Police say they got a call from a victim saying someone was attempting to use their card. Police then caught the suspect, whose identity they have not released, trying to leave Walmart at 3031 Memorial Parkway.
Additional details have not yet been released.
