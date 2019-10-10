Huntsville police catch suspect in Sunday murder

UPDATE:

The Huntsville Police Department reports Patrick Lee Terry has been taken into custody.

He was located in a vacant house off Clifford Road about 11 a.m. today, police said.

The U.S Marshal Task Force assisted in the apprehension.

From earlier:

The Huntsville Police Department has issued a call for a nationwide search for a suspect in a local murder.

Police are looking for Patrick Lee Terry, 47, linked to an early Sunday morning murder. Terry was last seen driving a black 2007 Ford Explorer with Alabama tag 8800BB.

Terry is a suspect in the murder of Anthony Fairley, 28, who was killed about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Seminole Drive in Huntsville.

Police said Fairley and Terry were known acquaintances. There was some type of dispute, undetermined at this time, that lead up to the shooting, police said.

From earlier:

Huntsville neighbors are reacting after someone shot and killed a man, Anthony Fairley, just after midnight on Sunday.

Huntsville police said the shooting happened off Seminole Drive in the Binford Court development.

WAAY 31 learned investigators are working to determine who killed Fairley.

Huntsville police officers responded less than half a mile from the West Precinct just after midnight on Sunday. Many neighbors at Binford Court didn't want to talk to WAAY 31 about what had happened. Another said she wasn't surprised.

"Stuff always going on," a neighbor, Sonnita Sanders, said.

Sanders said she was home late Saturday night when she heard Huntsville police respond to the parking lot outside her home at Binford Court.

Officers found 28-year-old Anthony Fairley shot outside a building.

"It's real sad. It's always sad someone dying out here," she said.

Family and friends were too shaken to talk on camera about Fairley's death but shared he was a good father, son, brother and friend. They said he was someone who was always smiling. Now, they're hoping to get answers about who killed him.

Investigators are working to track down leads and ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Huntsville police. We've asked the department about how many shootings have happened in that area this year. We're waiting for those numbers.

A check of the WAAY 31 archives shows at least three people have been shot there this year, and there was a homicide there in 2018.