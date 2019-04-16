Huntsville police breaks drug record

The Huntsville Police Department says it has broken a record when it comes to the collection of unwanted prescription drugs.

The department’s Public Safety Complex drug depository, 815 Wheeler Ave., took in 554 pounds of drugs in the first quarter of 2019, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Johnson said this is the largest amount recorded in one quarter since the program began four years ago.

If you have unwanted or expired prescription drugs that need to be discarded, this location remains available 24/7 and the lobby desk is staffed by HPD Officers.

You can also take drugs to the Spring DEA Drug Take Back Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at Kroger at 7090 Hwy 72 W, Huntsville.