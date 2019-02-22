Huntsville police barricading Little Cove Road after woman rescued from flood waters

Huntsville police are barricading Little Cove Road in Hampton Cove after a woman was rescued by another driver from flood waters Friday around 7:30 p.m.

While traveling on Little Cove Road, the woman lost control and swerved off the road into standing water from the overflowing Flint River. The woman was taken by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. Huntsville police and Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Water is starting to cover the road, and Huntsville police say the intersection of Little Cove Road near McMullen Cove will soon be closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, if possible.