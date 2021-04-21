Huntsville police attribute ‘substantial’ fentanyl seizure to several overdoses in the community

Huntsville police say a recent fentanyl seizure resulted in several overdoses in the community.

The department posted to Facebook Wednesday afternoon saying the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force agents recently seized 111 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 29 grams of marijuana and $1,400 as a result of this investigation.

The estimated street value for these drugs is $30,000, police say.

The investigation is still ongoing, and Huntsville police expect more seizures and arrests to be made.