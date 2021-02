The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Christopher Gabriel St. Joseph was last heard from around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. His family is concerned for his health because he has a medical condition that requires medication.

Police say he drives a gray, 2005 Toyota Camry with the Alabama tag, 47VA485. He’s 5’09” and weighs 185 lbs.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call Huntsville police at 256-213-4532.