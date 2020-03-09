Clear
Huntsville police ask for help finding domestic violence suspect

Jamarcus Greer

Huntsville police are asking the public for help finding a domestic violence suspect.

Jamarcus Greer, 28, is wanted for domestic violence burglary first degree, strangulation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Huntsville police at 256-722-7100.

