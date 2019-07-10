Huntsville police ask drivers to avoid Green Mountain Road during guardrail repairs

A traffic alert out of Huntsville could possibly affect your morning commute.
Huntsville police say Green Mountain Road will be undergoing guardrail repairs Thursday morning. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and should last for a few hours.
The road will not be closed, but police are asking for drivers to limit their travel through this area so workers can complete the project quickly and safely. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
