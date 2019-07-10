Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Huntsville police ask drivers to avoid Green Mountain Road during guardrail repairs

Be advised.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 9:16 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 9:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A traffic alert out of Huntsville could possibly affect your morning commute.

Huntsville police say Green Mountain Road will be undergoing guardrail repairs Thursday morning. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and should last for a few hours.

The road will not be closed, but police are asking for drivers to limit their travel through this area so workers can complete the project quickly and safely. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events