Huntsville police arrest woman for running over passenger, DUI

Huntsville police say a woman is in jail after the passenger in her vehicle jumped out and she ran them over.

The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. on Sunday at Memorial Parkway and Sparkman Drive. Police say the driver, 39-year-old Alicison Moore, was in a confrontation with the passenger in her vehicle. They say the passenger took the keys from the ignition and jumped out while the vehicle was still moving.

According to the crash report, Moore then ran over the passenger, a 65-year-old man, and left the scene. Police say she later returned with someone else driving her and she admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. They say she also consented to having her blood drawn.

The passenger was seriously injured. Moore did not have any injuries.

Moore is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, driving under the influence of alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Bond has not been set as of Monday morning.

An investigation is ongoing.