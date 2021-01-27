Huntsville police arrest two capital murder suspects for Jan. 9 shooting

Two capital murder suspects are in custody for a shooting earlier this month.

Huntsville police arrested two teenagers, 18-year-old Terrell Otey and 19-year-old Sorrel Gill, for the Jan. 9 shooting of 21-year-old Mekhi Douglas.

Investigators say the fatal shooting involved a drug deal on Sparkman Drive near Mountain Park Circle.

Douglas was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police arrested Otey on Monday and Gill on Wednesday. They are both held in the Madison County Jail without bond.