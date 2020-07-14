Huntsville police arrest teens for vehicle break-ins, shooting at Limestone Creek Apartments

Huntsville police say three teens are charged after vehicle break-ins and a shooting at Limestone Creek Apartments over the weekend.

Officers responded to a call about three people breaking into vehicles at the complex, which is near Interstate 565 and Mooresville Road.

The department says citizens who were watching the suspects from a distance lost sight of them and got into a vehicle to patrol the complex and relocate them.

Police say the suspects were found shooting at the citizens. A car was hit, along with other unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot.

Officers arrested the suspects with the help of a K9. They also found a gun that was reported stolen in May from an unlocked vehicle in Decatur.

The three suspects are charged with felony breaking and entering into vehicles, and one of them faces gun charges. Police say they are all 16 years old, so they are unable to release their information.

According to Huntsville police, one of the suspects is known to surrounding law enforcement as “a very violent individual.”