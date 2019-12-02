Clear
Huntsville police arrest teen they say fired gun into vehicle

Brandon Bracken

A 19-year-old man is in jail after police say he shot into an occupied vehicle.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 11:23 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Brandon Bracken was arrested Sunday.

Brandon Bracken was arrested Sunday.

Huntsville police say Bracken shot into a car in the area of Meridian Street and Winchester Road and then drove away.

Police say he tried to get rid of the evidence by throwing away his gun, but officers recovered it.

The case remains under investigation.

