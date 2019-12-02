Huntsville police arrest teen they say fired gun into vehicle

A 19-year-old man is in jail after police say he shot into any occupied vehicle.
Brandon Bracken was arrested Sunday.
Huntsville police say Bracken shot into a car in the area of Meridian Street and Winchester Road and then drove away.
Police say he tried to get rid of the evidence by throwing away his gun, but officers recovered it.
The case remains under investigation.
