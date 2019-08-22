Clear
Huntsville police arrest teen in Evangel Circle homicide investigation

Isiah Matthew Fashold

Police said more information on the case will be released later.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 1:19 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 1:25 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a teenager in the murder investigation of a man found dead Sunday morning.

Isiah Matthew Fashold, 19, has been arrested in the investigation of the murder of Hans-Jürgen Fischer, 61, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Fischer’s body was found on a property in the 4400 block of Evangel Circle about 7 a.m. Sunday.

Fischer was a German-born naturalized U.S citizen and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged.

