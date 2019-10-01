Huntsville police arrest suspect in Blue Haven Road shooting investigation

Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in an investigation into a shooting Monday night on Blue Haven Road.
The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Blue Haven Road just before 8 p.m. Police arrested Kelecia Bunton, 30, on Tuesday for a felony assault second-degree charge.
Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police says Bunton was at the home on Blue Haven Road. The incident remains under investigation.
Read the original story on the shooting here.
