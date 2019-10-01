Clear

Huntsville police arrest suspect in Blue Haven Road shooting investigation

Kelecia Bunton

The shooting happened Monday night.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 12:55 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 1:25 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in an investigation into a shooting Monday night on Blue Haven Road.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Blue Haven Road just before 8 p.m. Police arrested Kelecia Bunton, 30, on Tuesday for a felony assault second-degree charge. 

Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police says Bunton was at the home on Blue Haven Road. The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates. Read the original story on the shooting here

