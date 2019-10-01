Huntsville police arrest suspect in Blue Haven Road shooting investigation

Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in an investigation into a shooting Monday night on Blue Haven Road.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Blue Haven Road just before 8 p.m. Police arrested Kelecia Bunton, 30, on Tuesday for a felony assault second-degree charge.

Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police says Bunton was at the home on Blue Haven Road. The incident remains under investigation.

