Huntsville police arrest suspect after weekend gas station robbery

Ronnie Cupps

Police say Cupps was released from prison just last year on a prior robbery charge.

According to Huntsville police, a suspect, 36-year-old Ronnie Cupps, is now in custody Tuesday evening after a robbery Saturday morning at the Valero Gas Station on Drake Avenue.

Police say the clerk told them an unknown white male went into the gas station, waited for the other customers to leave, and then demanded money from him. The clerk said the suspect never brandished a weapon, but he kept his hands in his front hoodie pocket, police say.

Huntsville police say the clerk gave the suspect $500 in cash from the register, and he left northbound on Triana Boulevard in a large white E-350 Ford van. When officers checked the area Saturday, no offender was found. 

On Tuesday, Huntsville police investigators identified Cupps and arrested him at Boardman Street. He's charged with robbery 1st degree. Police say Cupps was released from prison just last year on a prior robbery charge.

