The Madison Police Department has identified Nicholas Pappas, 34, as the suspect accused of resisting arrest and injuring an officer on Thanksgiving.
Police say Pappas, who is from Huntsville, was on a stolen motorcycle at the time of the incident. They say he ran away, but was located by Huntsville police Tuesday morning around 6:15 a.m. He was booked in the Madison County Jail around 8 a.m.
The officer involved in the incident on Thanksgiving was treated and released from Madison Hospital the same day. The officer's injuries were not life threatening.
Pappas is currently being held on charges from Huntsville police for receiving stolen property, possession of meth and trafficking in stolen identities. Madison police will be pursuing warrants for assault second-degree and fleeing or attempting to elude.
Madison police say more charges are possible.
Huntsville police arrest suspect accused of injuring Madison police officer on Thanksgiving
