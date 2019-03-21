Huntsville police arrest purse snatching suspect

The Huntsville Police Department arrested a suspect they say stole women’s purses in the medical district and Meridian Street areas and then went to local businesses to use credit cards he found in them.

Fredrick Burkfield, 49, is charged with driving with a suspended license, third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, and identity theft.

Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman, said Burkfield would walk in off the street and go into offices of local businesses, including Huntsville Hospital, the Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Averbuch Management Company, Service 1st Bank, and Regency Health and Rehab.

At the time of his arrest by the Anti-Crime Unit, Burkfield had eight active warrants, said Johnson, who added that he expects Burkfield to face 10 total charges.