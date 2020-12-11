Huntsville police arrest man for murder in deadly November shooting

A man is in the Madison County Jail charged with murder for a shooting in November.

Huntsville police and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 23-year-old D’Marcus Derwell Bibbs on Thursday for an outstanding murder warrant. It happened near the 3100 block of Greenhill Drive.

Investigators began the death investigation after a shooting on Poplar Avenue on Nov. 19 at 9:15 p.m. The victim, 18-year-old Deandre Denzel Arrington, died from his injuries.

During the arrest, Bibbs was also charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without a Permit, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana Second Degree.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.