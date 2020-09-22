Huntsville police arrest man for deadly hit-and-run wreck in August

Huntsville police have made an arrest in the investigation into a hit-and-run wreck in August.

They arrested 34-year-old Cornelius Lydell Lucy for Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Death or Personal Injury for hitting a pedestrian on Patton Road the morning of Aug. 15.

According to a statement from police, on Aug. 15, Lucy was driving southbound on Patton Road approaching Drake Avenue. They say the pedestrian, Freddie Owens, was crossing Patton Road without using a crosswalk or intersection, when he was hit.

Police say the vehicle hit Owens on the roadway as he pushed a shopping cart across Patton Road. They say the vehicle then left the scene.

Owens died at the scene.