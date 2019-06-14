Clear
Huntsville police arrest elephant hat-wearing robbery suspect

She was booked in jail on Friday

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 3:39 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The woman the Huntsville Police Department identified as the suspect in the robbery of a convenience store is now in jail.

Kristin Nicole Snow, 40, was arrested Friday.

Details on her charges have not yet been released.

The Huntsville Police Department is looking for a woman who it says robbed a convenience store Wednesday night.

She was wearing an elephant hat.

Police said they responded to the Texaco at 4200 Bob Wallace Ave. on Wednesday night. The clerk told them an armed white woman in an elephant hat demanded all the money in the register.

The manager eventually was able to get the gun from the woman, who then ran out of the store.

Police turned in the gun as evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

