Huntsville police arrest Texas man accused of bringing $150,000 worth of drugs to the area

A man is in the Madison County Jail after more than $150,000 worth of narcotics were seized in Huntsville.

Huntsville police said in a news release Tuesday evening that agents were able to recover more than 2.7 pounds of cocaine, 283 grams of meth, more than $23,000 in cash and one handgun.

The department says the drugs were transported from Texas and were meant to be distributed into the North Alabama community.

Victor Gonzalez, who is from San Antonio, Texas, was arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with Trafficking Cocaine and Trafficking Methamphetamine. He was booked into the jail with a total bond of $300,000.

Police also arrested a Huntsville resident, Thomas Nance, for Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime. He was booked on a $20,000 bond.

The department is still investigating and says it’s hopeful more seizures and arrests will happen.