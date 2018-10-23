Huntsville police arrest GameStop robbery suspect

The suspect in the case is accused of robbing eight GameStop stores between Alabama and Tennessee.

"They must have not given him enough for his trade in,” GameStop shopper Brennan Parker said.

That’s the only reason Parker could come up with to explain why someone would rob eight GameStop stores.

"That's just weird to rob,” Parker said.

Police suspect Laderous Hudson robbed five GameStop stores in the Goodlettsville, Tennessee area near Nashville. Then, Hudson allegedly came to Huntsville and robbed the GameStop on South Memorial Parkway and the Baskin Robbins on Whitesburg Drive. He’s also accused of robbing the GameStop on University Drive twice.

"That's crazy. Why GameStop?,” Parker said.

"This particular person had a specialty of hitting GameStops because he was familiar with the GameStops and how the operations work, the businesses, the way they conduct the business,” said Glen Eaves, supervisor of the Huntsville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit, said.

Eaves told WAAY 31 Huntsville Police got a tip from Goodlettsville Police that said Hudson was coming to Huntsville. The first GameStop store was robbed August 30th. From there investigators started interviewing people and staking out different locations. The last robbery was October 18, and less than a week later investigators got an address for the suspect and went to make the arrest.

"Interesting thing about taking him into custody was he had a pistol stuck in his pants that had a bullet in the chamber and had the hammer cocked," Eaves said.

According to Eaves, Hudson was arrested without a problem. Hudson now faces a lengthy legal road.

"I guess people will do anything for money now a days," Parker said.

Up next, Hudson will be prosecuted in Madison County for all four robberies. Then, he'll be prosecuted in Goodlettsville for his alleged five robberies and four additional felonies. Police told WAAY 31 that Hudson may also face felony charges because the alleged crimes crossed state lines and involved a firearm. The felony charges could land him in jail for up to 90 years.