Huntsville police arrest 3rd suspect in Beaumont Place murder investigation

Huntsville police have arrested a third suspect in a deadly shooting in June at the Beaumont Place apartments off Bob Wallace Avenue.

An investigator testified in August that Rashuad Greenwood, 25, was shot inside his apartment on June 9th with a rifle. Angel Petty, 22, was arrested on Monday for capital murder in that shooting.

The investigator said in court in August that Petty was not inside the apartment when the shooting happened. However, another suspect shared she went to Greenwood's apartment a few hours prior and told the other two suspects in the case what was inside the apartment.

Police said Tavias Drake, 25, came to Greenwood's apartment on June 9th to buy 1 gram of marijuana. Investigators said when it was time for Drake to pay, a masked man entered the apartment with a rifle and demanded money from Greenwood.

Investigators said they do not believe Drake or Darius Johnson, 21, who is also charged with capital murder, ever intended to buy drugs from the victim, but that they only went to the apartment to rob him.

Police said phone records show Petty was also in contact with both suspects just before and after the deadly shooting happened.

In August, police said a woman inside the apartment with Greenwood called 911 for help when the shooting happened. Neighbors told investigators they heard multiple gunshots from two different guns. Read more on this here.

Police say the case is still under investigation.