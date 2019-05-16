Huntsville police arrest 2 in home invasions, drug robberies

Huntsville police on Tuesday charged two men in relation to home invasion/drug related robberies that occurred in April.

Lt. Michael Johnson, department spokesman, said Joshua Daniel Spriggens, 31, of Huntsville and Ashontai Samuel Wallace, 37, of New Orleans were arrested.

Wallace is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery-residence-gun and one count of first-degree robbery-drug crime.

Spriggens is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery-residence-gun, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance-synthetic narcotic.

Johnson said the investigations began after home invasion-style robberies, one in the 4800 block of Shawmont Drive on April 4 and two on the 3300 block of Meridian Street on April 22.

"The fact that we could get these guys off the street and rounds weren't fired to anyone's home, rounds weren't fired at all. Nobody is hurt. That's really what we are looking at," said Lt. Michael Johnson.

In these cases, the offenders forced entry, tied up victims inside and demanded drugs, cash, clothing and jewelry, Johnson said, adding that at least one gun was stolen.

On Monday, drug agents located a vehicle in the parking lot at Walmart on Memorial Parkway that matched the one given in robbery descriptions. Agents followed the vehicle and eventually stopped it.

A K9 alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. Agents found black clothing, gloves, hats and approximately one quarter pound of marijuana inside the vehicle. A bag of large zip ties was also located hidden in the trunk.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence in the 100 Block of Indiana Street. During the search, four guns (two of which were reported stolen) were recovered and a sweatshirt used in one of the robberies was also recovered, Johnson said.

"Who's going to call the police and say they were robbed on their drugs? We have a few folks that do that, but trying to calculate how many is a little difficult, because the shear nature of people that have that happen are not going to call police," said Lt. Michael Johnson.

The investigations continue.