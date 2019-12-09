Huntsville police announce plans for funeral procession for fallen officer

Officer Billy Clardy III, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday, will be laid to rest on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

A public viewing will be at Mayfair Church of Christ from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with services to follow. Huntsville police announced plans on Monday for Clardy's funeral procession, which is expected to be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the public should plan ahead because there could be long traffic delays. There will be police cars from across Alabama and from out of state involved in the procession.

Huntsville police say the following intersections will be affected by the procession: