Huntsville police announce plans for funeral procession for fallen officer

Officer Billy Clardy III will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 12:03 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2019 12:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Officer Billy Clardy III, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday, will be laid to rest on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

A public viewing will be at Mayfair Church of Christ from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with services to follow. Huntsville police announced plans on Monday for Clardy's funeral procession, which is expected to be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the public should plan ahead because there could be long traffic delays. There will be police cars from across Alabama and from out of state involved in the procession.

Huntsville police say the following intersections will be affected by the procession:

  • Carl T. Jones and Wainwright
  • Airport and Whitesburg
  • Whitesburg and Whitesport
  • Whitesburg and Teakwood
  • Whitesburg and Drake
  • Whitesburg and California
  • California and Bob Wallace
  • California and Longwood
  • California and Governors
  • California and Big Cove
  • California and Lowe
  • California and McClung

