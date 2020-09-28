Huntsville police and community watch association holding National Night Out

Huntsville police and the Huntsville Community Watch Association are gearing up for National Night Out next week.

Because of the pandemic, the event will look a little different this year.

The Oct. 6 event will be held at John Hunt Park to allow room for social distancing. People coming will be asked to have a mask.

There will be food trucks, a concert and activities for children from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The concert is set to feature Southern Ground and Ally Cat and The Stray Dogs.

