Huntsville police advisory council seeks public comment on police actions at protests

The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council is asking for public comments on law enforcement behavior during peaceful and non-peaceful protests that took place between May 30 and June 5 in Huntsville.

The council is conducting a review of the events. (Find more information on the protests HERE)

Residents have until Aug. 7 to submit their comments HERE and HERE

“We take the responsibility of this review seriously and will proceed with the utmost integrity,” said Vicki Guerrieri, advisory council chair. “The HPCAC recognizes this is an opportunity to strengthen our community and its interaction with local police.”

According to a news release, the review process will include interviews with police, community organizers, eyewitness/protest participants, and related experts along with access to records, documents, and public comment.

The HPCAC also retained independent counsel to advise them on legal matters. When the review is complete, the HPCAC will report its findings to the mayor, Huntsville City Council, Huntsville Chief of Police and the public.