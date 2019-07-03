Huntsville police address confusion surrounding firework ordinance

It is illegal to sell, possess or use fireworks in the City of Huntsville, but some firework stores have a Huntsville address.

Fireworks Supermarket is one of them. The store is located off Governors West, near Madison, but it has a Huntsville address. WAAY 31 went to the store to find out why it can legally sell fireworks.

We're told the land the store sits on was never annexed into the city. This means even though it has a Huntsville address, it doesn't have to comply with city ordinances.

Josiah Walker moved from Huntsville to Madison, but he is still unclear on where fireworks can legally be used.

"Just simply confused, like, because we have lived in Huntsville and you have people down the street shooting off fireworks, like, I don't know if we are allowed to do this or not," he said.

He was walking into the Fireworks Supermarket store to prepare for the Fourth of July.

"This address says Huntsville, but it's not really on Huntsville land so you're allowed. It's just confusing," Walker said.

Huntsville police say some firework businesses are actually located on land that never annexed into the city. Michael Strother is the manager of the store and says it's been in the same spot for years.

"As far as I know, it's been here about 20 years. I've only been here 4 [years]," he said.

He wants customers to know even though the postal address says Huntsville, they can still legally buy fireworks there.

"We are considered in the county, not technically in the City of Huntsville," Strother said.

The police department says the store is not required to pay city sales tax and does not fall under the oversight of the Huntsville City Council. Police say all firework stores are located in Madison County, no matter what the addresses say.

Buyers like Walker want to see the rules cleared up.

"People get in trouble. People get hurt when you don't know the actual rules to something, and you could end up in jail for just a misunderstanding," he said.

Huntsville police say you can contact them at (256) 722-7100 if you believe a business is selling fireworks within the city limits.