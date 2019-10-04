Huntsville police adding more officers, speed warnings to Governors Drive

The Huntsville Police Department announced Friday that it is increasing efforts on a stretch of Governors Drive between California Street and Cove Creek to improve traffic flow during peak travel times (morning and early evening rush hours).
That means more officers in the area and sign boards warning them about speeding, Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman, said in a press release.
Johnson said some congestion is caused by wrecked vehicles, so a wrecker service will be on standby during peak travel times to speed up vehicle removal.
Johnson said drivers experiencing traffic issues should report them to police at 256-722-7100.
