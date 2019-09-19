Huntsville police: Wreck on South Memorial Parkway causes traffic delays

Clear
Posted: Sep 19, 2019 5:17 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 5:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say due to a wreck on South Memorial Parkway, just north of the Whitesburg Bridge, all three southbound lanes are backed up to the area of Redstone Road.

Drivers should expect delays. For live traffic alerts, click here.

