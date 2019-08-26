Clear
Huntsville police: Wreck on Jordan Lane causing traffic delays

Be advised.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 2:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say due to a wreck on Jordan Lane, all northbound lanes north of Rutledge are shut down.

Police say drivers should expect delays in the area. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

