Huntsville police: Wreck on Interstate 565 eastbound is causing delays

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say drivers should expect delays in the area of Interstate 565 eastbound, just east of mile marker 17, due to a wreck.

