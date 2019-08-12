Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police: Wreck on Highway 431 is causing traffic delays

Be advised.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 4:27 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say westbound lanes are blocked after a wreck on Highway 431, near Dug Hill Road. 

The department says drivers should expect delays in the area. For live traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 101°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 104°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Decatur
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 101°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events