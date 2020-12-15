Huntsville police: Wreck blocks traffic leaving Interstate 565 to County Line Road

UPDATE: All lanes are reopened.

From earlier:

Huntsville police say a wreck on County Line Road at Madison Boulevard is blocking traffic leaving Interstate 565.

The department sent the alert about the wreck around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and said one turn lane is blocked coming from Interstate 565 to County Line Road. It also said some northbound and southbound lanes are blocked as well.

Drivers should try to avoid the area. If you do travel through it, use caution and expect delays.

