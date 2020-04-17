Huntsville police: Wreck blocks all lanes on portion of Winchester Road

Huntsville police say all lanes of Winchester Road from Colfax to Blue Spring Road are closed due to a wreck.
Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.
Find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
