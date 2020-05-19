Huntsville police: Wreck blocked all lanes of Bob Wallace Avenue at Lex Drive

4:18 p.m. UPDATE: Police say Bob Wallace is open.
Huntsville police say a wreck is blocking all lanes of Bob Wallace Avenue at Lex Drive between the Interstate 565 exits and Botanical Gardens, as of 3:32 p.m. Tuesday.
Drivers should seek an alternate route or expect delays.
For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.
