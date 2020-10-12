Huntsville police: Wreck blocking lanes on Interstate 565 near Sparkman Drive

Huntsville police say a wreck is causing delays Monday night on Interstate 565 near Sparkman Drive.

The department sent an alert around 9:30 p.m. saying that northbound and southbound lanes are blocked from westbound Interstate 565 at the Sparkman Drive exit to Technology Drive.

Police say Exit 15 Eastbound at Bob Wallace Avenue to go northbound towards Sparkman Drive is also blocked.

Drivers should seek alternate routes, if possible, and use caution if they do travel through the impacted areas.

You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.