Huntsville police: Woman killed in confrontation with officers told them to shoot her

WAAY 31 learned on Friday a woman killed in a Thursday morning shooting involving Huntsville police told officers more than once to shoot her. Police say this was leading up to her attempt to draw her weapon.

Huntsville police say Crystal Danielle Ragland, 32, had a gun when officers had a verbal exchange with her.

Police say Ragland was acting erratic and stated she didn't have a gun, but the weapon was visible to officers. They say officers asked her to put the gun down, but she was not cooperating with their commands.

Huntsville police tell WAAY 31 the shooting lasted less than 3 seconds.

Officers had responded on Thursday around 9 a.m. to Stadium Apartments, near Milton Frank Stadium, after receiving a call of an armed woman waving a gun at her neighbors.

Police say two officers are now on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated. Right now, they said that investigation could take weeks to complete.

Huntsville police said the shooting will be reviewed by the department's incident review board in the coming weeks. The board will consist of members from the Madison County District Attorney's Office, City of Huntsville Attorney's Office, Huntsville police training and command staff and the Huntsville Police Department Citizen Advisory Council.

Lt. Johnson with Huntsville police acknowledged the department's officers are trained on how to deal with people with mental illness but said things change if there's a weapon.

A full autopsy will be performed in the next few days, including toxicology.