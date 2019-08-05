Clear

Huntsville police: Woman in critical condition after walking into traffic, bouncing off vehicles

Motorists are advised to expect delays to northbound access at Clinton Avenue north of Governors Drive due to the accident.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 12:38 PM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Huntsville Police Department reports that a woman is in critical condition after walking into northbound traffic.

Police said the woman walked out into northbound traffic on the access road between Governors Drive and Clinton Avenue.

Lt. Michael Johnson said she bounced off a trailer being pulled by a vehicle, and then walked toward Spring Hill Suites. 

As the first drive was coming back to the scene, Johnson said witnesses saw her jump out into traffic on the access road in front of another vehicle.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events