Huntsville police: Woman in critical condition after walking into traffic, bouncing off vehicles

Huntsville Police Department reports that a woman is in critical condition after walking into northbound traffic.

Police said the woman walked out into northbound traffic on the access road between Governors Drive and Clinton Avenue.

Lt. Michael Johnson said she bounced off a trailer being pulled by a vehicle, and then walked toward Spring Hill Suites.

As the first drive was coming back to the scene, Johnson said witnesses saw her jump out into traffic on the access road in front of another vehicle.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.