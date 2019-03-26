Huntsville police: Teen transported to hospital after shooting on Binford Drive

UPDATE: (6:23 p.m.) Huntsville police say the victim is a female juvenileAn officer at the scene says she knew the shooter.
Police are not releasing the victim's name, since she is a juvenile. She was shot in the back upper leg and is no longer in critical condition, police say.
---------
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Binford Drive.
A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say she is listed as priority one.
WAAY 31 is working to confirm more details and will update this story.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Woman in critical condition after shooting on Binford Drive
- Arrest made in Binford Drive murder
- Third arrest made in Binford Drive murder
- Huntsville releases transportation plan
- Second man sought in Binford Drive murder case
- Huntsville police investigating shooting on Autumnwood Drive
- 1 hospitalized in Huntsville shooting
- Historic home transported from Guntersville to Huntsville
- Huntsville Police arrest suspect for fatal shooting on Atkins Drive
- Huntsville police investigating shooting that hospitalized two people
Scroll for more content...