Huntsville police: Teen transported to hospital after shooting on Binford Drive

UPDATE: (6:23 p.m.) Huntsville police say the victim is a female juvenileAn officer at the scene says she knew the shooter.

Police are not releasing the victim's name, since she is a juvenile. She was shot in the back upper leg and is no longer in critical condition, police say.

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Binford Drive.

A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say she is listed as priority one.

