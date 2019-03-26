Huntsville police: Teen transported to hospital after shooting on Binford Drive

Clear
The shooting happened Tuesday around 5 p.m.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 5:45 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: (6:23 p.m.) Huntsville police say the victim is a female juvenileAn officer at the scene says she knew the shooter. 

Police are not releasing the victim's name, since she is a juvenile. She was shot in the back upper leg and is no longer in critical condition, police say.

---------

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Binford Drive.

A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police say she is listed as priority one.

WAAY 31 is working to confirm more details and will update this story.

