UPDATE: Huntsville police say westbound Interstate 565 at Mile Marker 20 is now back open.

From earlier:

Huntsville police say westbound Interstate 565 at Oakwood Avenue is closed due to a vehicle on fire.

Police sent the alert about the fire around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

We’ll update you when the roadway reopens.

You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.