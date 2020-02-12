Clear
Huntsville police: Westbound traffic blocked on Highway 72 at Henderson Lane due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 9:17 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say westbound traffic is blocked on Highway 72 at Henderson Lane due to a wreck.

The public should seek alternate routes or expect delays.

