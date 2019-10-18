Update: Traffic flowing after wreck at Mastin Lake Road, Pulaski Pike caused delays

Update: Traffic is flowing again.
-----------
From earlier:
Huntsville police say westbound lanes are currently shut down at Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike due to a wreck.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
