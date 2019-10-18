Clear

Update: Traffic flowing after wreck at Mastin Lake Road, Pulaski Pike caused delays

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 6:53 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Traffic is flowing again.

-----------

From earlier:

Huntsville police say westbound lanes are currently shut down at Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike due to a wreck. 

Drivers should expect delays in the area. For live traffic alerts, click here.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

