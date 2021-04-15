Huntsville police: Westbound lanes of University Drive at Wynn Drive blocked due to wreck

The Huntsville Police Department says all westbound lanes of University Drive at Wynn Drive are blocked due to a wreck, as of 9 p.m. Thursday.
Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.
Be advised.
Be advised.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75372
|1490
|Mobile
|38951
|798
|Madison
|33940
|495
|Tuscaloosa
|25318
|444
|Montgomery
|23980
|566
|Shelby
|23141
|239
|Baldwin
|20670
|300
|Lee
|15552
|165
|Calhoun
|14318
|311
|Morgan
|14146
|271
|Etowah
|13673
|346
|Marshall
|11982
|220
|Houston
|10395
|278
|Elmore
|10010
|200
|Limestone
|9834
|147
|Cullman
|9492
|188
|St. Clair
|9446
|234
|Lauderdale
|9247
|227
|DeKalb
|8750
|181
|Talladega
|8090
|170
|Walker
|7101
|275
|Autauga
|6740
|103
|Jackson
|6736
|110
|Blount
|6507
|135
|Colbert
|6218
|130
|Coffee
|5413
|113
|Dale
|4768
|110
|Russell
|4293
|38
|Franklin
|4205
|82
|Chilton
|4091
|109
|Covington
|4058
|114
|Tallapoosa
|3902
|146
|Escambia
|3892
|74
|Dallas
|3521
|149
|Chambers
|3507
|122
|Clarke
|3465
|60
|Marion
|3071
|100
|Pike
|3059
|76
|Lawrence
|2953
|95
|Winston
|2728
|72
|Bibb
|2559
|59
|Marengo
|2483
|61
|Geneva
|2459
|75
|Pickens
|2330
|59
|Barbour
|2257
|55
|Hale
|2186
|75
|Butler
|2127
|67
|Fayette
|2092
|60
|Henry
|1879
|44
|Cherokee
|1823
|44
|Randolph
|1770
|41
|Monroe
|1721
|40
|Washington
|1647
|38
|Macon
|1550
|48
|Clay
|1495
|55
|Crenshaw
|1494
|57
|Cleburne
|1464
|41
|Lamar
|1394
|34
|Lowndes
|1365
|53
|Wilcox
|1246
|27
|Bullock
|1214
|40
|Conecuh
|1094
|28
|Perry
|1076
|26
|Sumter
|1031
|32
|Coosa
|992
|28
|Greene
|910
|34
|Choctaw
|587
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|92365
|1583
|Davidson
|87087
|922
|Knox
|49256
|622
|Hamilton
|43101
|480
|Rutherford
|41703
|420
|Williamson
|27127
|213
|Sumner
|23064
|338
|Montgomery
|18976
|224
|Wilson
|17885
|223
|Out of TN
|17851
|98
|Unassigned
|16617
|133
|Sullivan
|15971
|287
|Blount
|14917
|194
|Bradley
|14443
|147
|Washington
|14029
|242
|Sevier
|13064
|174
|Maury
|12991
|168
|Putnam
|11124
|173
|Madison
|10693
|240
|Robertson
|9538
|127
|Anderson
|8580
|171
|Hamblen
|8460
|170
|Greene
|7694
|152
|Tipton
|7193
|100
|Coffee
|6813
|121
|Dickson
|6693
|108
|Cumberland
|6514
|127
|Carter
|6419
|156
|Bedford
|6388
|126
|Gibson
|6370
|144
|McMinn
|6318
|95
|Roane
|6163
|102
|Jefferson
|6038
|121
|Loudon
|5993
|69
|Lawrence
|5768
|86
|Hawkins
|5741
|106
|Monroe
|5672
|95
|Warren
|5503
|81
|Dyer
|5348
|104
|Franklin
|5069
|88
|Fayette
|4876
|76
|Obion
|4488
|96
|Cocke
|4421
|98
|Cheatham
|4399
|53
|Rhea
|4296
|75
|Lincoln
|4292
|63
|Marshall
|4092
|58
|Campbell
|4075
|62
|Weakley
|4005
|62
|Giles
|3931
|98
|Henderson
|3710
|75
|Carroll
|3566
|82
|Macon
|3563
|76
|White
|3529
|68
|Hardin
|3485
|66
|Hardeman
|3456
|63
|Lauderdale
|3135
|44
|Henry
|3112
|75
|Marion
|3079
|46
|Scott
|3040
|45
|Claiborne
|3039
|73
|Overton
|2953
|60
|Wayne
|2941
|34
|Hickman
|2790
|45
|McNairy
|2762
|54
|DeKalb
|2746
|53
|Smith
|2735
|38
|Haywood
|2678
|60
|Grainger
|2569
|49
|Trousdale
|2483
|22
|Morgan
|2448
|39
|Fentress
|2375
|46
|Johnson
|2282
|38
|Chester
|2091
|51
|Bledsoe
|2088
|11
|Crockett
|2007
|48
|Polk
|1981
|24
|Unicoi
|1932
|49
|Cannon
|1884
|31
|Union
|1852
|34
|Grundy
|1770
|31
|Humphreys
|1709
|21
|Lake
|1695
|26
|Sequatchie
|1660
|28
|Benton
|1623
|40
|Decatur
|1570
|38
|Lewis
|1553
|26
|Meigs
|1335
|23
|Stewart
|1298
|28
|Jackson
|1293
|35
|Clay
|1088
|31
|Houston
|1080
|33
|Perry
|1058
|28
|Moore
|993
|17
|Van Buren
|833
|21
|Pickett
|755
|24
|Hancock
|541
|12