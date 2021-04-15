Clear
Huntsville police: Westbound lanes of University Drive at Wynn Drive blocked due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 9:00 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2021 10:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Huntsville Police Department says all westbound lanes of University Drive at Wynn Drive are blocked due to a wreck, as of 9 p.m. Thursday. 

Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays. 

