Clear

Huntsville police: Westbound lanes of University Drive at Julia Street closed due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 2:27 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 2:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say westbound lanes of University Drive at Julia Street are closed due to a wreck. 

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. For live traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events