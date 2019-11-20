Huntsville police: Westbound lanes of University Drive at Julia Street closed due to wreck

Huntsville police say westbound lanes of University Drive at Julia Street are closed due to a wreck.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. For live traffic alerts, click here.
