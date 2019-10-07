Clear
Huntsville police: Westbound lanes blocked on I-565 at Greenbriar due to wreck

Drivers should expect delays.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 4:17 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say westbound lanes on Interstate 565 at Greenbriar are blocked due to a wreck. 

The department says traffic is backed up for miles, and drivers should expect delays. For live traffic alerts, click here.

