Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police: Westbound lanes blocked on Highway 431 S at Cove Creek due to wreck Full Story
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

Huntsville police: Westbound lanes blocked on Highway 431 S at Cove Creek due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Police say westbound lanes heading into Huntsville are blocked on Highway 431 S at Cove Creek due to a wreck.

Drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays. To see live traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events