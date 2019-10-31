Huntsville police: Westbound lanes blocked on Highway 431 S at Cove Creek due to wreck

Police say westbound lanes heading into Huntsville are blocked on Highway 431 S at Cove Creek due to a wreck.
Drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays. To see live traffic alerts, click here.
