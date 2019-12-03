Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville police: Weatherly Road overpass from Memorial Parkway closed for debris removal

Be advised.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 2:00 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 2:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say the Weatherly Road overpass from Memorial Parkway will be closed for the next 45 minutes for debris removal.

Traffic will be diverted onto Access Road. For live traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events