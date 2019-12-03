Huntsville police: Weatherly Road overpass from Memorial Parkway closed for debris removal

Huntsville police say the Weatherly Road overpass from Memorial Parkway will be closed for the next 45 minutes for debris removal.
Traffic will be diverted onto Access Road. For live traffic alerts, click here.
