Huntsville police: Victim killed in two-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane

Huntsville police say a victim was killed in a two-vehicle wreck around 7 p.m. at Jordan Lane and Brandon Town Road.
Police say a driver turned off Brandon Town Road into oncoming traffic.
This is the second deadly crash in Madison County WAAY 31 has reported on Tuesday evening. A bicyclist was killed on Wall Triana after being hit by a vehicle. Read more on that here
