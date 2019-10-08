Clear
Huntsville police: Victim killed in two-vehicle wreck on Jordan Lane

Police say a driver swerved into oncoming traffic.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 8:23 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 8:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say a victim was killed in a two-vehicle wreck around 7 p.m. at Jordan Lane and Brandon Town Road. 

Police say a driver turned off Brandon Town Road into oncoming traffic.

This is the second deadly crash in Madison County WAAY 31 has reported on Tuesday evening. A bicyclist was killed on Wall Triana after being hit by a vehicle. Read more on that here

